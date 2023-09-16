UPDATE: Illinois State Police release details into fatal Friday crash on U.S. 20

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. — Illinois State Police reported further details into a fatal two vehicle crash off U.S. Route 20 at Klinger Road in Stephenson County on Saturday.

Around 10:48 A.M. on Friday, Ronald W. Zissler, a 79-year-old man from Pecatonica in a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country, was traveling north on Linger Road at U.S. 20.

Timothy D. Horcher, a 59-year-old man from Rock City in a 2012 Dodge Ram, was heading east on U.S. 20.

The two collided when Zissler failed to yield to Horcher and attempted to cross the eastbound lanes of Route 20. Horcher was unable to stop in time and struck Zissler's driver's side door.

Once authorities arrived, Zissler was pronounced deceased.

Horcher is uninjured while his passenger was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

