 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 13.5 feet early Friday afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

UPDATE: Female window smasher identified in Rockford

  • Updated
  • 0
Robbery Suspect

UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Sara Hughes and on August 9, she was charged with Felony Criminal Damage to Property.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Monday, August 1 around 12:40 p.m.,  Rockford Police officers responded to 333 East State Street (Minglewood) for a report of Criminal Damage to Property.

Once officers arrived, they saw that one of the front windows appeared to be smashed in.

Officers were told that the business was closed to the public at the time, but the suspect, an unknown female, was heard "jiggling" the locked front door.

The owner of the business came to the front of the store and saw the suspect strike the window with a small metal bar until the window shattered. 

The suspect then dropped the bar and ran.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you