UPDATE: Family displaced after Rockford house fire Sunday afternoon

UPDATE: ROCKFORD (WREX) — A family is left without a home Sunday after a large fire.
The Rockford Fire Department says heavy fire in the back of the house was seen by firefighters as they got to the scene just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
RFD says the fire quickly spread into the home and crews used several tactics to limit the fire's reach into the house. After some time, the fire was declared under control.
No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.
The family living in the home is displaced due to fire damage, according to RFD. The Red Cross is providing emergency disaster assistance to the family.
The Rockford Fire Department says the house is now condemned as repairs are made. Damage is estimated at $25,000.
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Rockford Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the 3000 block of Stowmarket Ave. in Rockford at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a house fire.
Pictures from the Rockford Fire Department show smoke coming out of the house and damage to much of the back of the home.
