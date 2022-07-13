UPDATE: Deceased Rockford man charged with attempted first-degree murder after standoff

ROCKFORD (WREX)-- On Tuesday, July 12 around 12:05 p.m., the Rockford Police Department responded to the neighborhood of 4th Avenue and 12th Street for reports of shots fired and shooting victim lying in the street.
Once officers arrived, they found a 48-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
During the investigation, officials were told that a 31-year-old male, Michael Willis, reportedly shot the victim and then left in a vehicle.
Soon after, Willis returned and shot towards the victim again.
He then entered his house in the 1600 block of 4th avenue and remained there.
After a review of the case, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized following charges:
Michael Willis, 31, Rockford
Attempted First Degree Murder
Aggravated Battery With A Firearm
Unlawful Use Of A Weapon By A Felon
During the next few hours after the shooting, Rockford officials from multiple law enforcement teams attempted to make contact with Willis, but had limited contact.
After an extended period of no contact from Willis, the Rockford Police SWAT team entered the house and found Willis deceased from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
UPDATE as of 7/12, 11:27 p.m.
Rockford police have confirmed the 31-year-old barricaded man, wanted for attempted murder from the shooting investigation was found dead inside a home on 4th Avenue. According to a tweet from RPD, more details will follow tomorrow.
UPDATE as of 7/12, 4:50 p.m.
Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd told the press that the original incident was a multiple shots fired call.
A 48-year-old male was shot, taken to safety, and transported to receive treatment.
The suspect has been identified and is known to the victim.
The homes in the area are evacuated as a precaution, as the suspect is still barricaded.
The Crisis Co-Response Team (CCRT) is on the scene and witnesses are being interviewed.
Around 1:00 p.m., Rockford Police tweeted about a shooting investigation at 4th Avenue and 12th Street.
Shooting investigation at 4th Avenue and 12th Street. Please avoid the area until further notice. Further details to follow when available.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 12, 2022
Around 1:45 p.m., another tweet was sent out regarding a barricaded subject.
UPDATE: Barricaded subject in the 1600 block of 4th Avenue. Please continue to avoid the area.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 12, 2022
Please continue to avoid the area. The investigation is ongoing.