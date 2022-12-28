Update: Chicago woman's body identified after falling through Rock River ice

ROCK COUNTY (WREX) — The 54-year-old woman who died after falling through ice on the Rock River has been identified by authorities.
First responders said they first heard about the incident around 10:00 a.m. on Friday and rushed to the 6500 block of South Edgewater Drive in the Town of Rock.
After the initial response, dive teams from Rock County and Janesville came to the scene.
The teams recovered a 54-year-old woman who had passed away and turned her over to the medical examiner.
Preliminary results of a forensic examination show that 54-year-old Chicago resident Billie S. Lin died from drowning.
The incident remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff's Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner's Department.