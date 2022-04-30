UPDATE: Building collapse shuts down Rockford roadway

UPDATE: ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford firefighters say a building has collapsed due to severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon.
The Rockford Fire Department says crews are on the scene of a building that collapsed at the intersection of Broadway and 9th St.
Photos from the scene show roofs ripped from buildings and blown into the intersection.
Power poles have also been blown down, partially blocking the roadways.
This is a breaking story. 13 News has crews on the way to the damaged areas. We will update this article with new information as it becomes available.
ROCKFORD (WREX) — A busy Rockford intersection is closed after storms caused damage throughout the city.
According to a tweet from the Rockford Police Department, the intersection of Broadway and 9th St. has been completely shut down due to storm damage.
Authorities ask the public to avoid the area and to avoid any downed power lines that you see.
Multiple agencies are working to clear the intersection.
Police also say power outages are affecting numerous traffic lights throughout the city. If you approach an intersection that is not functioning or flashing red, treat it as a four-way stop.
As of 6:20 p.m., ComEd's Outage Map says almost 800 customers in Winnebago County are without power, with most of the outages coming from the city of Rockford. 75 customers in Ogle County, 13 customers in Lee County, and 209 customers in Whiteside County have also lost power.