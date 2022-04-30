 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 163 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

LIVINGSTON

IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS

FORD                  IROQUOIS

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

BOONE                 DE KALB               LA SALLE
LEE                   OGLE                  WINNEBAGO

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

DUPAGE                GRUNDY                KANE
KANKAKEE              KENDALL               MCHENRY
WILL

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, BYRON, CAROL STREAM, COAL CITY,
CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, DWIGHT, ELGIN,
FAIRBURY, GIBSON CITY, GILMAN, JOLIET, KANKAKEE, LA SALLE,
LOMBARD, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MINOOKA, MORRIS,
NAPERVILLE, OREGON, OSWEGO, OTTAWA, PAXTON, PLANO, PONTIAC,
ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, STREATOR, SYCAMORE, WATSEKA, WHEATON,
WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK, AND YORKVILLE.

UPDATE: Building collapse shuts down Rockford roadway

  • Updated
  • 0
Broadway Damage Overhead.jpg

UPDATE: ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford firefighters say a building has collapsed due to severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon.

The Rockford Fire Department says crews are on the scene of a building that collapsed at the intersection of Broadway and 9th St.

Photos from the scene show roofs ripped from buildings and blown into the intersection.

Broadway Storm Damage.png

Power poles have also been blown down, partially blocking the roadways.

This is a breaking story. 13 News has crews on the way to the damaged areas. We will update this article with new information as it becomes available.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A busy Rockford intersection is closed after storms caused damage throughout the city.

According to a tweet from the Rockford Police Department, the intersection of Broadway and 9th St. has been completely shut down due to storm damage.

Authorities ask the public to avoid the area and to avoid any downed power lines that you see.

Multiple agencies are working to clear the intersection.

Police also say power outages are affecting numerous traffic lights throughout the city. If you approach an intersection that is not functioning or flashing red, treat it as a four-way stop.

As of 6:20 p.m., ComEd's Outage Map says almost 800 customers in Winnebago County are without power, with most of the outages coming from the city of Rockford. 75 customers in Ogle County, 13 customers in Lee County, and 209 customers in Whiteside County have also lost power.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com