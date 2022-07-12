 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Barricaded man found dead inside home following standoff

  • Updated
Armored vehicle at 4th Avenue and 12th Street
4th Avenue and 12th Street
4th Avenue and 12th Street 2

ROCKFORD -- Rockford police were investigating a shooting near the area of 4th Avenue and 12th Street. 

UPDATE as of 7/12, 11:27 p.m. 

Rockford police have confirmed the 31-year-old barricaded man, wanted for attempted murder from the shooting investigation was found dead inside a home on 4th Avenue. According to a tweet from RPD, more details will follow tomorrow. 

UPDATE as of 7/12, 4:50 p.m.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd told the press that the original incident was a multiple shots fired call.

A 48-year-old male was shot, taken to safety, and transported to receive treatment.

The suspect has been identified and is known to the victim.

The homes in the area are evacuated as a precaution, as the suspect is still barricaded. 

The Crisis Co-Response Team (CCRT) is on the scene and witnesses are being interviewed. 

13 WREX will update this article as more information becomes available.

Around 1:00 p.m., Rockford Police tweeted about a shooting investigation at 4th Avenue and 12th Street. 

Around 1:45 p.m., another tweet was sent out regarding a barricaded subject.

Please continue to avoid the area. The investigation is ongoing.