UPDATE: Barricaded man found dead inside home following standoff

ROCKFORD -- Rockford police were investigating a shooting near the area of 4th Avenue and 12th Street.
UPDATE as of 7/12, 11:27 p.m.
Rockford police have confirmed the 31-year-old barricaded man, wanted for attempted murder from the shooting investigation was found dead inside a home on 4th Avenue. According to a tweet from RPD, more details will follow tomorrow.
UPDATE as of 7/12, 4:50 p.m.
Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd told the press that the original incident was a multiple shots fired call.
A 48-year-old male was shot, taken to safety, and transported to receive treatment.
The suspect has been identified and is known to the victim.
The homes in the area are evacuated as a precaution, as the suspect is still barricaded.
The Crisis Co-Response Team (CCRT) is on the scene and witnesses are being interviewed.
Around 1:00 p.m., Rockford Police tweeted about a shooting investigation at 4th Avenue and 12th Street.
Shooting investigation at 4th Avenue and 12th Street. Please avoid the area until further notice. Further details to follow when available.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 12, 2022
Around 1:45 p.m., another tweet was sent out regarding a barricaded subject.
UPDATE: Barricaded subject in the 1600 block of 4th Avenue. Please continue to avoid the area.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 12, 2022
