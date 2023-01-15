UPDATE: At least three dead, including a teen boy in Sunday shootings

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say at least three people are dead, including a teenage boy, as officers continue to investigate multiple shootings Sunday night.
Police say the shootings happened in the 2300 block of 23rd St. and the 4200 block of Middlebury Ave. The scenes are around one mile apart from each other.
Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd tells 13 WREX five people were shot. Three people were killed and two victims showed up to local hospitals, Chief Redd says.
A tweet from Rockford Police sent just after 9 p.m. identified those killed as a 29-year-old man, 18-year-old man, and 17-year-old boy. The tweet also says the two others sustained "serious gun shot wounds."
A 29 y/o male, an 18 y/o male and a 17 y/o male have succumbed to their injuries sustained in the 2300 blk of 23rd St/4200 blk of Middlebury. Two other individuals sustained serious GSW's in the incident. Please be patient as we continue our investigation.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 16, 2023
Chief Carla Redd says officers are still trying to identify a suspect in the shooting, but they believe all individuals involved in the shooting knew each other.
In a tweet released just before 6:30 p.m., Rockford Police said multiple people sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds in the shootings.
Chief Redd tells 13 WREX that police have not yet confirmed whether the shootings are connected.
The public is asked to avoid these areas while officers investigate.
This is a developing story. 13 WREX will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.