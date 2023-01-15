UPDATE: At least three confirmed dead as police investigate multiple shootings in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say at least three people are dead as officers continue to investigate multiple shootings Sunday night.
Police say the shootings happened in the 2300 block of 23rd St. and the 4200 block of Middlebury Ave. The scenes are located around one mile apart.
Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd tells 13 WREX five people were shot in the 23rd St. shooting. Three people were killed and two victims showed up to local hospitals, but the extent of their injuries are unknown.
Chief Redd says officers are still trying to identify a suspect in the shooting, but they believe all individuals involved in the shooting knew each other.
No updates have yet been made available from RPD about the Middlebury Ave. shooting.
In a tweet released just before 6:30 p.m., Rockford Police say multiple people sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds in the shootings.
Officers are conducting shooting investigations in the 2300 block of 23rd St. and the 4200 block of Middlebury Ave. Multiple individuals sustained life threatening gun shot wounds. We will update as more information becomes available.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 16, 2023
Chief Redd tells 13 WREX that police have not yet determined whether the shootings are connected in any way.
The public is asked to avoid these areas while officers investigate.
This is a developing story. 13 WREX will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.