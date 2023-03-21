UPDATE: 3 people displaced after house fire on Harper Avenue

UPDATE: 3 residents are displaced after a home caught fire in Rockford.
Fire crews responded to the 700 block of Harper Ave.
Upon arrival, the first fire engine reported smoke coming from the front of the house.
Crews were able to locate and extinguish the fire found in the basement and in a first floor bathroom area, according to officials.
No injuries were reported.
The Red cross is assisting three adults now displaced.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
ROCKFORD — Rockford fire crews are on scene of an active fire on the 700 block of Harper Avenue.
The Rockford Fire Department tweeted about the scene just after 9:20 p.m.
Crews believe the fire started in the basement.
One person was able to make it out safely with no injuries.
Firefighters are searching for hot spots before leaving the scene.
*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.*