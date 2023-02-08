Update: 26-year-old man dead from Rockford shooting investigation, crash

UPDATE: Rockford Police report that a 26-year-old male has been pronounced dead from the shooting investigation and crash.
ROCKFORD — On February 8 at 10:50 a.m., the Rockford Police tweeted a report of a shooting investigation into a traffic crash.
The Police advise the public to avoid the area of East State/Charles/1st Avenue.
At 11:17 a.m., another tweet advised drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area of Chestnut and Winnebago as investigations occur.
