UPDATE: 25-year-old woman dead after shooting on Horsman St. in Rockford Friday night

UPDATE: ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say a woman who was shot Friday night has died.
Rockford Police announced in a tweet at around 6:45 a.m. Saturday that a 25-year-old woman who was shot in the 600 block of Horsman St. Friday night has died from her injuries.
A release from RPD says officers first responded to the area just before 7 p.m. after receiving "multiple ShotSpotter notifications."
Officers found the 25-year-old woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
Rockford Police say the investigation remains active and ongoing, adding that additional information may be released at a later time.
Please avoid the area while police investigate.