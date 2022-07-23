 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: 25-year-old woman dead after shooting on Horsman St. in Rockford Friday night

  • Updated
  • 0
Horsman St shooting.png

UPDATE: ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say a woman who was shot Friday night has died.

Rockford Police announced in a tweet at around 6:45 a.m. Saturday that a 25-year-old woman who was shot in the 600 block of Horsman St. Friday night has died from her injuries.

A release from RPD says officers first responded to the area just before 7 p.m. after receiving "multiple ShotSpotter notifications."

Officers found the 25-year-old woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Rockford Police say the investigation remains active and ongoing, adding that additional information may be released at a later time.

13 News will continue following this story. We will update this article with any new developments as they come in to our newsroom.

Rockford Police are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Horsman St.

Police said an adult woman has sustained life-threatening injuries.

rkfd shooting 2.jpg

Please avoid the area while police investigate.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you