UPDATE: 2 businesses caught fire overnight in Belvidere

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Wisconsin...

Rock River At Afton affecting Rock and Winnebago Counties.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1015 PM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rock River at Afton.

* WHEN...From Thursday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.1 feet, Floodwaters affect property of a home on
South Christian Road on the east side of the river in the Afton
area.  There is minor erosional flood damage to lowland and
agricultural land in the Afton and Janesville areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.8 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 8.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Friday morning and continue rising to a crest of 9.2
feet early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.2 feet on 03/14/1944.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 7 am...
Location        stage stage     stage/time     Thu  Fri  Sat  Sun
Afton           9.0   8.0     8.75 9 am 4/05   8.8  9.0  9.0  9.1

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Afton             8.76 4 am 4/05        0.15        9.20 7 pm 4/11


&&

UPDATE: 2 businesses caught fire overnight in Belvidere

  • Updated
  • 0
business fire in belvidere.jpg

UPDATE — Multiple fire units were on scene after a fire broke out near businesses along U.S. Route 20 in Belvidere. 

Crews responded near the 1400 Block of McKinley Ave just after 1 a.m. 

Two businesses were impacted by the fire according to Chief Brian Kunce, Boone County Fire District #2. 

Cars were also confirmed to be on fire at the scene.

The Salvation Army was there to provide relief for first responders.

No injuries were reported.

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Fire crews are on scene of an active fire near the 1400 block of McKinley Ave. 

13 News confirmed with Boone County Fire Protection District #2 just after 2 a.m.

13 WREX is following this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

 
 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you