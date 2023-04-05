UPDATE: 2 businesses caught fire overnight in Belvidere

UPDATE — Multiple fire units were on scene after a fire broke out near businesses along U.S. Route 20 in Belvidere.
Crews responded near the 1400 Block of McKinley Ave just after 1 a.m.
Two businesses were impacted by the fire according to Chief Brian Kunce, Boone County Fire District #2.
Cars were also confirmed to be on fire at the scene.
The Salvation Army was there to provide relief for first responders.
No injuries were reported.
