 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: 18 year-old dead following shooting in Rockford

  • Updated
  • 0
Rockford-Police (RPD)

UPDATE: Rockford Police have confirmed an 18-year-old man has died from his injuries following a shooting in the area of Whitman and Haskell Ave.

This is a developing story and we'll update this article with more information as it becomes available.

The original story is below. 

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Police investigating a shooting with life-threatening injuries.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area of Whitman and Haskell Ave.

13 WREX has a crew headed to the scene to get more information.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you