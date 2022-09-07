UPDATE: 18 year-old dead following shooting in Rockford

UPDATE: Rockford Police have confirmed an 18-year-old man has died from his injuries following a shooting in the area of Whitman and Haskell Ave.
This is a developing story and we'll update this article with more information as it becomes available.
The original story is below.
ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Police investigating a shooting with life-threatening injuries.
Officers are asking the public to avoid the area of Whitman and Haskell Ave.
13 WREX has a crew headed to the scene to get more information.