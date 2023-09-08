United Way holds literacy initiative to combat low child literacy levels

ROCKFORD — The child literacy rate in Winnebago County sits at 32 percent, meaning that currently, only one in three children in the third grade can read at a third grade level or above. United Way of Rock River Valley is partnering with almost 30 organizations, in hopes to bring that 32 percent to 75 percent by 2034.
"I know crisis is a strong word...but it's appropriate to describe the state of child literacy in the region," the board chair of United Way RRV, Mark Baldwin said.
"If you can't read at grade level, by the time you enter fourth grade, the chances are that you'll never catch up. If you can't read proficiently, you're never going to be consumer or economically literate, medically literate, civically literate, or information literate."
Part of the collaboration to raise this rate starts at birth, providing literacy kits for newborn families at Swedish American and Mercyhealth, plus recruitment of tutors for youth organizations. It also provides more funding for books and improving the reading and school readiness programs in schools. "
"In order to read and write at an early age, it will change your legacy...you'd have the opportunity to change the legacy of your life," Winnebago County Chairman Joseph Chiarelli said.
"Education is key to all these jobs and opportunities in this world. You don't even have to be able to understand that at that age, you just have to be able to read and write at that age to make sure that you keep up with technology and understand your roll as a human being."
For a complete list of the 30-plus organizations and the initiatives in place, you can find more information on United Way's website.