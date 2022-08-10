 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 13.5 feet early Friday afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

United Way Freeport Saturday events move locations due to flooding

  • Updated
  • 0
United Way
By Audrey Moon

FREEPORT (WREX) — The United Way events scheduled for Saturday have been moved to the Highland Community College Campus after the considerable amount of flooding experienced in the area.

Instead of events being held at Taylor Park, the race site has now been moved to the Highland Community College Campus at 2998 West Pearl City Road in Freeport near the entrance to the Northwest Illinois Family Y.

These events include: the 19th Annual Lincoln-Douglas 5K, Fun Run and Kids Races and the United Way of Northwest Illinois' Imagination Library and Small Town Heroes Celebration.

The 5K begins at 8:00 a.m. and will consist of 3 loops around the campus.

There is still time to register for the race! You can sign up online or at the Family YMCA.

Race day registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. 

From 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., stop by for a cupcake and a story with the 100,000 Dolly Parton Imagination Library Books Celebration. 

The Kids Races will start at 9:15 a.m. to see who is the "fastest kid in town!"

Small Town Heroes will kick of at 10:00 a.m. to honor this year's recipients.

If you have any questions or need more information, contact Stacy at the United Way office at 815-232-5184 ext. 3.

