United Way Freeport Saturday events move locations due to flooding

FREEPORT (WREX) — The United Way events scheduled for Saturday have been moved to the Highland Community College Campus after the considerable amount of flooding experienced in the area.
Instead of events being held at Taylor Park, the race site has now been moved to the Highland Community College Campus at 2998 West Pearl City Road in Freeport near the entrance to the Northwest Illinois Family Y.
These events include: the 19th Annual Lincoln-Douglas 5K, Fun Run and Kids Races and the United Way of Northwest Illinois' Imagination Library and Small Town Heroes Celebration.
The 5K begins at 8:00 a.m. and will consist of 3 loops around the campus.
There is still time to register for the race! You can sign up online or at the Family YMCA.
Race day registration will begin at 7:30 a.m.
From 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., stop by for a cupcake and a story with the 100,000 Dolly Parton Imagination Library Books Celebration.
The Kids Races will start at 9:15 a.m. to see who is the "fastest kid in town!"
Small Town Heroes will kick of at 10:00 a.m. to honor this year's recipients.
If you have any questions or need more information, contact Stacy at the United Way office at 815-232-5184 ext. 3.