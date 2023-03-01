United States Attorney John Lausch Jr. announces resignation

CHICAGO — John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, announced his resignation on Wednesday, which will become effective on March 11.
First Assistant U.S. Attorney Morris "Sonny" Pasqual will assume the position of United States Attorney on a temporary basis until a presidentially-appointed candidate is confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
“John Lausch has served the citizens of the Northern District of Illinois and the United States with magnificent distinction,” said Mr. Pasqual. “I want to thank John for his tremendous stewardship of the office, and I wish him well in his future endeavors.”
Before taking over as First Assistant U.S. Attorney in 2022, Pasqual spent almost 33 years in the office as an Assistant U.S. Attorney.
Lausch was sworn in an United States Attorney on November 22, 2017, following his appointment by President Donald J. Trump.
“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to lead the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago,” said Mr. Lausch.
“I want to thank all of my talented colleagues in the office, as well as our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, for their hard work and dedicated public service during my tenure. It was my honor each and every day to help carry out the office’s mission to uphold the rule of law, keep our country safe, and protect our civil rights.”
During Lausch's tenure, the office focused on battling the violent crime problem in Chicago and overseeing prosecutions of illegal gun offenders in Chicago and throughout Northern Illinois.
Among other strategies, Lausch led the U.S. Attorney's Office's response to the COVID-19 pandemic while the office remained open, overseeing criminal charges against numerous people for allegedly using the pandemic to commit fraud.
Lausch earned his law degree in 1996 from Northwestern University School of Law and his Bachelor's Degree in 1992 from Harvard University.
He previously served in the U.S. Attorney's Office as an Assistant U.S. Attorney from 1999 to 2010.