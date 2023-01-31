 Skip to main content
Union Pacific train blocks multiple roadways west of Dixon

Union Pacific

DIXON (WREX) — Multiple roads near Dixon have been blocked off by a train since 1:53 a.m. Tuesday morning. 

Lee County Sheriff's Office was notified of the train from Union Pacific Railroad was blocking roadways for the entire subdivision of Woodland Shores which is west of Dixon. 

The train crew from Union Pacific had timed out and were waiting for a relief crew to take over. 

As of 8:15 a.m., the train was still blocking the roadways into the subdivision. 

The crossings at Railway Road and Wadsworth Way along with the crossing at Butler Street and Railroad Avenue in Nelson are completely obstructed by train cars.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is currently working on a plan to provide emergency access to the area if it is needed. 

