UIC Rockford campus expands to create more healthcare programs

ROCKFORD (WREX) --- The University of Chicago’s Rockford campus is expanding their building and their list of offered programs.
The UIC received a $2 million grant in federal funding to help expand rural health science education.
The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic left many nurses and other healthcare providers feeling overworked and underpaid. Many of them as a result felt burnout, and either retired, or switched to a completely different career.
The Dean of the College of Medicine at UIC Rockford’s campus says that he has high hopes that the new project will help with the nursing shortage the U.S. is facing today.
"I think this building is gonna make a huge difference,” Green says. “It will be the first building in the country, it will be the first sight that brings together seven different health care professional training programs to work together, to train together, all of them committed afterward to go out and practice in the rural area."
The funding from the grant will go towards renovating the campus. Additional funds of up to $100 million will be needed to complete the project.
The interim president at Saint Anthony’s College of Nursing says that the nursing shortage could be alleviated if more training and funding is provided.
"So we have to kinda you know increase the interest in nursing, we have to make these programs accessible,” Lizer says. “We have to fund these programs. You know there are many people who would like to be a nurse who do not have the funds to attend a nursing program."
The project will bring in public health, dentistry, social work, and physical therapy programs. Nursing and pharmacy programs are already provided.