UAW provides Belvidere Stellantis' employees update concerning negotiations hours before plant shuts down

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...
Illinois...

Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Rock, Green and Winnebago
Counties.



.Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical
levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 630 PM CST.

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE THURSDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Some roads are flooded about 6 miles
downstream in Avon Township of Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms
area of Rock County, flooding is occurring in Sugar River Park. In
Illinois, Winslow Rd is threatened near the river between Durand
and Shirland. Low lying areas of Sugar Shores Camping Resort may
be inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 1.5 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached just after midnight
tonight.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 12 pm...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Tue  Wed  Thu  Fri
Brodhead        5.0   4.5   1.54  4 am 2/27   7.5  7.7  6.3  4.8

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Brodhead        1.9   7 am 2/21         0.30       7.80  6 am 3/01


&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Swanson Road in Roscoe downstream to
Shorewood Park in Loves Park, including the Latham Park gauge.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago
County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River.
At 9.0 feet, Boathouses threatened along the river in Machesney Park.
At 9.5 feet, Low-lying areas of Sportscore One are inundated in
north Rockford.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 6.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached by Wednesday.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 8.7 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached by tomorrow.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Prairie Hill Road downstream to Swanson
Road in Roscoe, including the Rockton gauge.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.
At 10.0 feet, Low-lying structures are threatened along Edgemere
Terrace near Roscoe.
At 10.5 feet, Edgemere Terrace threatened near Roscoe.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 6.9 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached by Wednesday.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

UAW provides Belvidere Stellantis' employees update concerning negotiations hours before plant shuts down

  • Updated
  • 0
STELLANTIS

On Monday, February 27 at 10:59 a.m., the United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 1268 Union posted on their Facebook page:

"Brothers and Sisters

We were just notified, that after extensive negotiations, the UAW and Stellantis have come to an agreement regarding options for Belvidere Assemby Plant Employees.

The options are: 

  • IPR. A retirement incentive of $50,000 for all employees who are retirement eligible (Excluding Powerhouse employees)
  • Grow In - Employees with less than two years until they are retirement-eligible will be offered a grow in.
  • Enhanced VTEP- Enhanced VTEP will be offered to all eligible employees.

At this time, we do not know effective dates or when the company will roll it our to the membership. We hope to have more specifics at the exit meetings on Wednesday."

The FCA Belvidere Assembly Plant will be "idled" on February 28.

