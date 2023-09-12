UAW and Stellantis contract will soon end potentially, impacting the Belvidere community

BELVIDERE — The current contract between the United Auto Workers and Stellantis will end on Thursday, September 14th. Local UAW 1268 President Matt Frantzen hopes a new agreement will come, inspiring a future for manufacturing in Belvidere.

Better wages and benefits for auto workers are what the UAW is advocating for.

However, local union president Franzten says being able to resume work at the Belvidere assembly plant is his top priority.

"Our wants and needs are a little different. We need a product. We need a product to be able to stay home and stay within the community and not have to move like hundreds of other members have had to do,” said Frantzen.

Mayor Clinton Morris agrees, saying the Belvidere Assembly Plant is a high-performing facility and benefited the local economy.

"Stellantis is our largest water user. One of the things that this allows us to do is to keep our rates low for all of our residents. That has been a struggle, but I don't believe it’s permanent,” said Mayor Morris.

The Mayor is confident that Belvidere remains an ideal place for manufacturing.

"We are on the growth corridor here. We are in the central part of the country. We have rail freight here,” said Mayor Morris.

Frantzen is hopeful an agreement will form. However, it isn't clear whether or not Belvidere will directly benefit.