U.S. Surgeon General warns parents against youth social media usage

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Concerns for youth wellbeing and safety are raising after the U.S. Surgeon General released a 25 - page report, warning the impacts social media can have on the mental health of children.
"What we've noticed is that social media is really contributing to the depression and the anxiety that these kids are being faced with," Founder and Executive director for Marshmallow's HOPE, Laura Kane said.
"We know that cyberbullying is a high contributing factor to youth suicide."
Marshmallow's HOPE is a non-profit organization in Rockford that offers free counseling for youth between the ages of nine and 26. Kane's son, Zach, died by suicide in 2018, who was exposed to cyberbullying.
"We've seen so many kids who are striving to be perfect. With social media, we believe that society is driving an image of perfection," Kane said.
"Through the filters, like, "Hey, I'm not supposed to look like this, but I can put a filter and I can look better, right?" Kids don't have the cognitive ability to understand that we aren't perfect, and we aren't supposed to be perfect."
After the report came out, another local parent from Freeport, shares why she completely limits her five children from using the popular platforms.
"I as an adult, saw the way that participating too much on Facebook was changing my perspective on my own life," local mother, Carolyn Duede said.
"I don't like that, and I don't want that for my kids."
The U.S. Surgeon General has tips for parents to combat the mental health risk that social media brings, including creating a family media plan - which includes stablishing communicated boundaries with technology at home, create tech free zones at home, model responsible social media behavior, and reporting cyberbullying and online abuse.
The U.S. Surgeon General also sharing new numbers, showing that adolescents that spent more than three hours per day on social media, faced double the risk of experiencing poor mental health outcomes, including symptoms of depression and anxiety.
The overall report from the surgeon general, states that more research is being done, meanwhile, parents nationwide are continuously asking if social media is safe for their kids.