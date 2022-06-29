U.S. Senator Duckworth releases statement after securing second term

CHICAGO -- After securing the Democratic nomination for a second term in the U.S. Senate, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released a statement regarding her win:
“Throughout my first term in the U.S. Senate, I’ve worked—successfully—to get bills signed into law and push for commonsense policies that create jobs, help save working families money, improve the supply chain, prevent gas price gouging and address inflation. I’ve worked across the aisle to put checks in struggling Illinoisans’ pockets, keep our state’s restaurants and small businesses open, support working parents and help us recover from the pandemic while building an economy that works for everyone.
“This November, voters will have a choice between continuing to make progress on the issues we care about while actually helping working families across our state, or supporting a Republican Party that only wants to drag our country backward and has no plan, much less any intention to actually help us address our nation’s toughest crises. At a time when women’s rights are under attack, we can’t afford to send someone to the Senate who would work with other ultra-conservatives to enact a nationwide abortion ban. We can’t allow this to happen and we won’t give up.
“I’m going to keep doing everything I can to reach every corner, every community of our state and show all the good Democratic policies can do for families across Illinois, and that we’re the only party with a plan to keep working to make things better. It’s an honor to serve the people of Illinois every day, and I hope to continue to have that honor.”