U.S. Environmental Protection Agency begins cleanup of Rockford Nelson Knitting site

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) began cleanup of a former sock-knitting mill this week, located at 909 South Main Street, due to asbestos-contaminated debris.
The EPA expects the cleanup of the asbestos-contaminated debris and other hazardous waste to be completed by the middle of March.
Due to the presence of asbestos, the Nelson Knitting site was referred to EPA for cleanup by Illinois EPA in July 2020.
Access restrictions limited the EPA's ability to start cleanup until January of 2023.
The City of Rockford condemned the building, but trespassers have continued to enter.
EPA and the City have found evidence of scrapped building materials and asbestos debris on the floor.
People entering the building are exposed to this material and risk taking asbestos fibers off-site on their shoes and clothes.
During the clean-up, the EPA will:
- Remove asbestos-containing material at the property.
- Transport and disposal of the asbestos-contaminated waste at an approved facility.
- Use a safety plan including air monitoring and dust control to workers and the public
- Remove hazardous materials found within the building, including PCB-containing light fixtures, lead-acid batteries, miscellaneous chemicals, mercury switches, and fluorescent light tubes
Cleanup is only planned for inside of the building.
After the EPA finishes cleaning, the Winnebago County Trustee will decide whether to pursue demolition or redevelopment potential.