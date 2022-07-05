U.S. 20 resurfacing near Pecatonica begins July 11

DIXON, ILL (WREX) — Weather permitting - construction will begin on U.S. 20 near Pecatonica as early as next Monday, July 11th.
There will be a lane closure in each direction from the Stephenson-Winnebago County line to Pecatonica Road in Winnebago County.
This $1.6 million project will include pavement milling and resurfacing on nearly two miles of road.
The work is set to be completed in early September.
Until then, motorists can expect delays and should allow for extra travel time for trips through that area.
The Illinois Department of Transportation encourages motorists to consider alternate routes. They also remind people to pay close attention to road conditions, signs and speed limits in the work zone, as well as to refrain from using mobile devices.
This construction is part of IDOT's plan to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge over the next six years. The Rebuild Illinois capital program is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.