U.S. 20 resurfacing at Keith Road project starts September 28

DIXON (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced the beginning of construction on westbound U.S. 20 at Keith Road in Winnebago County on Wednesday, September 28.
The work zone is located 1.5 miles west of Winnebago.
This section of roadwork requires pavement milling and resurfacing.
One lane of westbound U.S. 20 will be closed during the duration of the project, which is expected to take a week to complete.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow for extra time to drive through the area.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck.
Projects are part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.
Now on its third year, accomplishments of the program include about $8.6 billion spent on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements.