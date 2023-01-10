Two vehicle crash in Boone Co. shuts down busy intersection

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) - Boone County Fire Protection District # 2 responded to a two car crash Monday night.
Shortly after 6 P.M. fire rescue arrived at the intersection of Poplar Grove Road and Marengo Road.
There was one person in each car and they are both expected to be okay.
Due to the car damage and nature of the accident, both drivers were extricated from the cars.
Neither of the drivers were seriously hurt, only one person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The Boone County Fire Protection District #2 was helped by the Boone County Sheriff's Office, Elite Ambulance, and Capron Rescue Squad.