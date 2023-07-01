Two teens shot, one fatally in Rockford on Friday Night

ROCKFORD — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department released more information on a large police presence near Willard Avenue on Friday Night.
According to a release from the department, officers responded to the 1400 block of Willard Avenue on Friday night for reports of someone shot in the front yard of the home.
After arriving at the home, officers found two teenagers in the yard.
Both teens were found to be shot in the head and abdomen.
A 17-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene and a 14-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to the release, the shooting remains under investigation at this time.
The department is also asking for anyone with information to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (815) 282-2600 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867.