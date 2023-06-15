 Skip to main content
Two teens hospitalized after shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD — Police are investigating after two teens were shot overnight. 

It happened near 20th Ave. and 5th St., according to a tweet from RPD just before 2 a.m.

Both were transferred to a local hospital. One teen is suffering life-threatening injuries. 

This is a developing story and we'll update this article with more information as it becomes available.

 

