Two teens hospitalized after shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD — Police are investigating after two teens were shot overnight.
It happened near 20th Ave. and 5th St., according to a tweet from RPD just before 2 a.m.
Both were transferred to a local hospital. One teen is suffering life-threatening injuries.
