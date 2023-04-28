Two teens arrested in Thursday shooting

ROCKFORD — An 18 and 16-year-old are behind bars for allegedly shooting another teenager.
Rockford Police say it happened Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of North Horsman.
Police were called for a juvenile who was shot in the foot. The victim told police he was shot by people driving in a back car, but witnesses saw and identified the two people leaving the scene.
RPD says they were able to find the gun used in the crime in a nearby park and find the two people who allegedly were involved in the shooting.
The 18-year-old was identified as Tahkarieon Bell while the 16-year-old's identity is being withheld since he's a juvenile.