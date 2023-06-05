Two teens arrested after crashing a car into a Rockford house and running away

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Two juvenile males were arrested Sunday after crashing a car into a home and running away from the scene.
On Sunday, June 4 at 11:55 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 1500 block of Huffman Boulevard for reports of a car crashing into a house and two suspects on the run.
About an hour later, the two male suspects were found at North Rockton Avenue and Bruce Street.
Both were arrested and taken to Juvenile Detention.
After further investigation, officers learned that the same two suspects allegedly stole another car earlier in the day which was later found unoccupied in the 600 block of North Court Street.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's office authorized the following charges:
Juvenile Male, 16, Rockford
- Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle
Juvenile Male, 14, Rockford
- Possession of a Stolen Auto (2 counts)
- Criminal Damage to Property (3 counts)
- Hit and Run
- Various Traffic Offenses