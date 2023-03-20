Two teenagers injured after fight at Rochelle Township High School

OGLE COUNTY — Two male 17-year-olds were injured Monday morning after a fight took place at Rochelle Township High School (RTHS.)
According to Rochelle Township High School District #212, a fight between two students resulted in the stabbing of one of the students.
The on-site School Resource Officer, school nurse, and other personnel handled the student situation until paramedics from the Rochelle Fire Department and additional law enforcement arrived.
Around 9:24 a.m., an Ogle County Deputy called an ambulance.
Authorities learned that two 17-year-old males were involved in a physical argument.
Initial investigation showed that this was an isolated incident.
The Rochelle Fire Department took both males to Rochelle Community Hospital, one with minor injuries and one with significant injuries, who was later flown to another hospital.
Due to an extended lockdown and an active investigation, RTHS dismissed its students at 10:30 a.m.
RTHS reports that communication was sent out to parents regarding both the lockdown and the eventual early dismissal. Further specific school information will be directly communicated to parents.
RTHS also cancelled all after school programming.
RTHS notified students that from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. they could come back to process the events of the day with available counselors.
The RTHS Board of Education and administration has no further commend regarding the situation.
Results of the investigation are pending. This is a developing story and more details will be posted as they become available.