...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb
and Kane Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Two students arrested for lighting firecracker at Harvard High School

Harvard Police Department Generic

Harvard, Ill. — Harvard Police say two teenagers are under arrest after lighting a firecracker that caused "substantial" damage to the boys bathroom.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Harvard High School's school resource officer noticed smoke in the lunch room, and called for more first responders.

A search found everyone safe and nothing else dangerous in the building, but did find damage in the boys bathroom.

After an investigation, Harvard Police believe a group of students put a firecracker in the bathroom, lit it and ran away.

Two boys, 16 and 14-years-old were arrested and charged with aggravated arson, arson, criminal damage to state supported property, mob action and reckless conduct.

Both boys are being held at the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center.

Investigative Reporter

William Ingalls is the Investigative Reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford.

