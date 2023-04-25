Two students arrested for lighting firecracker at Harvard High School

Harvard, Ill. — Harvard Police say two teenagers are under arrest after lighting a firecracker that caused "substantial" damage to the boys bathroom.
Around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Harvard High School's school resource officer noticed smoke in the lunch room, and called for more first responders.
A search found everyone safe and nothing else dangerous in the building, but did find damage in the boys bathroom.
After an investigation, Harvard Police believe a group of students put a firecracker in the bathroom, lit it and ran away.
Two boys, 16 and 14-years-old were arrested and charged with aggravated arson, arson, criminal damage to state supported property, mob action and reckless conduct.
Both boys are being held at the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center.