Two Stateline organizations receive money from NICI

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Two organizations in Rockford received a total of $200,000 in grant money from Northern Illinois Community Initiative.
NICI is a foundation created by Nicor Gas, the largest natural gas provider in Illinois.
YWCA was awarded $100,000 for their Tech Lab program. The program is a 12-week class that provides members with training, credential opportunities and internships in the IT field for women and people of color, a field where they are largely underrepresented.
The Tech Lab grant will offer students who attend the class daily and complete the homework a $300 stipend weekly, and, $50 for passing each of the three exams.
"It's super cool that we get to get a grant just for coming to school, you know, and its a good opportunity for us. one, we are here all day, and at least that gives us a little bit of leeway to take care of the responsibilities in life while we are still here getting an education. so i think that's really cool and thoughtful of everyone so we're really thankful," Robin Copelend said, Tech Lab student.
If you are interested in the YW Tech Lab program, you can find more information here. Students must be 18 years of age or older to qualify.
For the second year in a row NICI is providing Think Big! with an $100,000 grant toward creating a business school cohort that focuses on coaching, as well as helping women entrepreneurs overcome the gender gap in training and mentorship, secure financial support and business development.
Dr. Sheila Hill, co-founder of Think Big! shared in a statement that she is grateful for the gift.
“We are grateful for the generous gift from NICI, as we receive
commitments like this one, we are helping women entrepreneurs and minority groups establish and grow their businesses and drive economic growth across the Rockford area.”
For more information on Think Big!, you can visit their website.