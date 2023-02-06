Two separate drivers report similar incidents involving a masked subject in Rockford

ROCKFORD — Two separate drivers report similar incidents on Saturday, February 4 involving a masked suspect approaching cars in a threatening manner.
On Saturday, February 4, around 7:30 p.m., a Rockford police officer was helping a driver with a disabled vehicle on Ethel Avenue when a 42-year-old man flagged down the officer.
The man reported that as he was driving on Prospect Street with two teenagers, his car was rear-ended by another car.
The car that struck his then backed up, pulled up alongside the man's car, backed up again, and parked behind him.
The 42-year-old man got out of his car to look for damage from the incident and found minor scratches.
As the man was reaching into his car, one of the subjects from the other car waved a gun and told him, "Don't move or I'll kill you."
The man was able to get into his car and drive away.
Earlier in the day, a woman was traveling with her two young children and had a similar incident happen.
The woman saw the masked suspect getting out of his car and feared for their safety, so she sped away from the scene.
The suspect is described as a black male of average height and weight wearing dark clothing and a mask.
The suspect is also believed to be possibly in his early twenties and drives a maroon sedan with temporary plates.