Two Rockford teens arrested after driving away from traffic stop, guns found in car

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Two teens were arrested Tuesday on multiple charges after eluding officers and two handguns being found inside the car.

On Tuesday, July 18 around 5:30 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers tried to pull over a car in the 1000 block of School Street when the car sped away.

At Avon and School Streets, officers used stop sticks (tire deflation devices) and the car still continued to drive down School Street.

The car, with two occupants, eventually stopped near the intersection of Carbaugh Avenue and School Street.

The driver, 19-year-old Rockford resident Ty Nichols, and his passenger, a 17-year-old male were arrested.

SCOPE officers also found two loaded handgun that were both furnished with "switches" to make them fully automatic.

One of the guns also had a laser light attachment that was reported stolen out of Chicago.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges: