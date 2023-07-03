Two Rockford teens arrested after burglarizing docked boats at Lombardi Club

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Two teens have been arrested after they broke into docked boats and ran from police.
On Saturday, July 1, Rockford Police officers responded to reports of suspects breaking into docked boats at the Lombardi Club Boat Dock, located at 209 Olive Street.
Once officers arrived on the scene, they found two teens.
The teens tried to run away from the officers, but were eventually arrested and taken to the County Jail.
During the investigation into the incident, officers found stolen property.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office has authorized the following charges:
Matthew Szymanski, 18, Rockford
- Burglary (2 counts)
- Criminal Trespass to Property (2 counts)
- Resisting Arrest
James Johnson, 18, Rockford
- Burglary (2 counts)
- Criminal Trespass to Property (2 counts)
- Resisting Arrest