Two Rockford teens arrested after argument in apartment building leads to shots fired

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Two teens were arrested after an argument in an apartment leads to shots fired.

On Thursday, July 27 around 12:10 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to reports of shots fired in an apartment building in the 3100 block of Meriday Lane.

When officers arrived on scene, witnesses reported that an argument had intensified inside of one of the apartments and spilled into the hallway where shots were fired.

One of the shots hit a nearby apartment.

Officers found potential suspects inside a car in the parking lot located in the rear of the building.

Two men, 18-year-old Rockford resident Jayvon Jones and 18-year-old Rockford resident Nasier Green. were arrested and taken to the County Jail.

Officers were also able to find two loaded handguns inside the car, one of which had an extended magazine and a silencer.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges: