Two Rockford teenagers arrested, broke into local home then stole car

ROCKFORD -- Two 14-Year-Olds have been arrested accused of breaking into a Rockford home, then stealing a car parked outside.

According to Rockford Police, the victims live on the 1200 block of National Avenue.

On Tuesday, August 28th at 8:00 a.m., Officers responded to the home to conduct their investigation.

Later that day, at 6:50 p.m., Officers saw the stolen car along the 100 block of Burbank Avenue.

The car drove away from police and was found abandoned near Pierpont Avenue and School Street.

Officers were able to find the two suspects and take them into custody.

