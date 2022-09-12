Two Rockford teenage men arrested with stolen car, 2 handguns

ROCKFORD (WREX) — During the early morning hours of September 12, two teenage men were arrested after being found with a white powdery substance, 2 handguns, and a stolen car.
At 12:55 a.m., Rockford Police officers saw a blue Hyundai Sonata that was reported stolen out of Rockford, traveling westbound on Whitman Street.
When the three passengers in the car saw officers, they ran away from the car in the 700 block of Houghton Street.
The driver, Dominick Davison, was arrested after a short chase.
Officers found baggies of white powdery substance and a handgun.
After another short chase, another passenger was also arrested.
Officers found a loaded handgun that was thrown away during the foot pursuit.
The third passenger of the car was not able to be found.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Dominick Davison, 19, Rockford
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Possession with Intent to Deliver a Look-Alike Substance
Resisting Arrest
Outstanding Warrant
Juvenile Male, 16, Rockford
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
Resisting Arrest
Criminal Trespass to Vehicle