Two Rockford teenage men arrested with stolen car, 2 handguns

  • Updated
auto theft generic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — During the early morning hours of September 12, two teenage men were arrested after being found with a white powdery substance, 2 handguns, and a stolen car. 

At 12:55 a.m., Rockford Police officers saw a blue Hyundai Sonata that was reported stolen out of Rockford, traveling westbound on Whitman Street.

When the three passengers in the car saw officers, they ran away from the car in the 700 block of Houghton Street.

The driver, Dominick Davison, was arrested after a short chase.

Officers found baggies of white powdery substance and a handgun.

After another short chase, another passenger was also arrested.

Officers found a loaded handgun that was thrown away during the foot pursuit.

The third passenger of the car was not able to be found.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:

Dominick Davison, 19, Rockford

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Look-Alike Substance

Resisting Arrest

Outstanding Warrant

Juvenile Male, 16, Rockford

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Resisting Arrest

Criminal Trespass to Vehicle

