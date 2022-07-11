Two Rockford suspects arrested with stolen car, 3 loaded guns

ROCKFORD -- On July 8 around 11:30 p.m., Winnebago County officials found a black Chrysler vehicle parked in the parking lot of 300 East State Street in Rockford.
The Chrysler matched the description of a vehicle that had fled from deputies multiple times during the past two weeks.
Officials pulled up in front of the vehicle and found two occupants inside.
During the investigation of the scene, three loaded firearms were found inside of the vehicle and the Chrysler had been on a stolen report out of Bedford Park, Illinois.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office issued the following charges:
Gregory White, 30, Rockford
- Illegal Possession of Ammunition/FOID
- Criminal Trespass to Vehicle
- Felon Possession of Weapon
- Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon in a Vehicle
Tyreese Harris, 29, Rockford
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Criminal Trespass to Vehicle
- Felon Possession of Weapon
- Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon in a Vehicle
- Illegal Possession of Ammunition/FOID