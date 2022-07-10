Two Rockford restaurants hold 'Battle of the Bars' at Levings Park Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two Rockford restaurants tested their grills to the max Sunday all for bragging rights and fun.
The Flow Bar and Grill and Xsquisites Bar and Grill took part in the first "Battle of the Bars" Sunday at Levings Park in Rockford.
The two restaurants battled to see who had the best barbeque, all while having other competitions, including a DJ contest, volleyball, water balloon fight, and more.
Live music and various challenges throughout the night made for some fun in the afternoon sun.
Cedric Love, owner of Xsquisites Bar and Grill, says bringing the community together for some fun is what it's all about.
"We're really just giving it a go to see who all is interested," Love says. "When next year comes around, I know a lot of people will be interested and will add onto it, but for today, this is all about having fun."
Both businesses say they look forward to facing off again next year and making it an annual community event.