Two Rockford residents charged in auto theft, police on the hunt for third person involved

BEDFORD PARK (WREX) — On Monday, July 25 around 12:35 a.m., Rockford Police officers found a vehicle parked in the 2900 block of Chatham Lane that was reported stolen out of Bedford Park.
As officers got closer to the stolen car, two occupants left from the driver's side and ran.
The passenger, Deszreeon Hues, tried to also leave the car, but after a brief struggle, was arrested.
Tommie Knight, one of the subjects who ran, was located by a Rockford Police K9 unit inside a garage on the 3300 block of Alida Street.
Knight was taken to a local hospital to treat minor injuries, but then was arrested.
The third occupant of the vehicle was not able to be found.
While investigating, officers found 2 loaded handguns.
After reviewing the case, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office issued the following charges:
Deszreeon Hues, 21, Rockford
Criminal Trespass to Vehicle
Resisting Arrest
Tommie Knight, 23, Rockford
Unlawful Possession of Stolen Vehicle
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
Resisting Arrest
Outstanding Warrants