Two Rockford men resist arrest Wednesday night, loaded handguns found

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Two loaded handguns were found after officers arrested two men Wednesday evening.
On Wednesday around 8:15 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers saw three men walking in the road in the 1300 block of South Main Street.
When officers attempted to talk to the men, 19-year-old Rockford resident Terrance Greene ran off.
The other two men, 18-year-old Rockford resident Jathiya Thompson and 20-year-old Rockford resident Treveon Reed, met with officers.
While meeting with officers, Reed tried to run away but was arrested after a short struggle with authorities.
Officers were able to find a loaded handgun on Reed's person.
Greene was found nearby after a short chase and arrested.
Rockford Police K-9 officers were able to find another loaded handgun.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney authorized the following charges:
Jathiya Thompson, 18, Rockford
Possession of Ammunition without valid FOID
Terrance Greene, 19, Rockford
Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon
No Valid FOID
Possession of a Firearm with Defaced Serial Number
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon (2)
Resisting Arrest
Treveon Reed, 20, Rockford
Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon
No Valid FOID
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (2)
Resisting Arrest