Two Rockford men resist arrest Wednesday night, loaded handguns found

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Two loaded handguns were found after officers arrested two men Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday around 8:15 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers saw three men walking in the road in the 1300 block of South Main Street.

When officers attempted to talk to the men, 19-year-old Rockford resident Terrance Greene ran off.

The other two men, 18-year-old Rockford resident Jathiya Thompson and 20-year-old Rockford resident Treveon Reed, met with officers.

While meeting with officers, Reed tried to run away but was arrested after a short struggle with authorities.

Officers were able to find a loaded handgun on Reed's person.

Greene was found nearby after a short chase and arrested.

Rockford Police K-9 officers were able to find another loaded handgun.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney authorized the following charges: