Two Rockford men resist arrest Wednesday night, loaded handguns found

  • Updated
  • 0
Police-Lights-Generic.jpg
Map: 1300 South Main Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Two loaded handguns were found after officers arrested two men Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday around 8:15 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers saw three men walking in the road in the 1300 block of South Main Street.

When officers attempted to talk to the men, 19-year-old Rockford resident Terrance Greene ran off.

The other two men, 18-year-old Rockford resident Jathiya Thompson and 20-year-old Rockford resident Treveon Reed, met with officers.

While meeting with officers, Reed tried to run away but was arrested after a short struggle with authorities. 

Officers were able to find a loaded handgun on Reed's person.

Greene was found nearby after a short chase and arrested.

Rockford Police K-9 officers were able to find another loaded handgun.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney authorized the following charges:

  • Jathiya Thompson, 18, Rockford
    Possession of Ammunition without valid FOID

  • Terrance Greene, 19, Rockford
    Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon
    No Valid FOID
    Possession of a Firearm with Defaced Serial Number
    Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon (2)
    Resisting Arrest

  • Treveon Reed, 20, Rockford
    Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon
    No Valid FOID
    Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (2)
    Resisting Arrest

