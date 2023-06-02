Two Rockford men receive multiple charges after being found with drugs

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Two Rockford men have been arrested and charged with multiple offenses after being found with various drugs.
On June 1 around 4:00 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers saw a car in the 2500 block of Conklin Drive that had driven away from officers a few days prior.
As officers approached the car, the front passenger. later identified as Frederick Seaton, got out and ran away from the car, but was found a short distance away.
Seaton was found to have suspected crack cocaine in his possession and also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
The driver, Tavaris Williams, was arrested at the car and was found to have ammunition in his possession.
During the investigation, SCOPE officers found:
- A loaded handgun
- Suspected crack cocaine
- Suspected ecstacy
- A loaded extended magazine
- Drug paraphernalia
- Cash
Seaton and Williams were both arrested and taken to the County Jail.
Frederick Seaton, 41, Rockford
- Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon
- Obstructing Justice
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Outstanding Warrant
Tavaris Williams, 36, Rockford
- Armed Habitual Criminal
- Armed Violence
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 cts)
- Possession w/ Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (2)
- Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon