Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting Unhealthy
for Sensitive Groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois today.

Warm, dry, and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra National Weather Service alert.

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov

media contact...217 558 1536.

Two Rockford men receive multiple charges after being found with drugs

  • Updated
  • 0
Rockford Police Department RPD Generic.png

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Two Rockford men have been arrested and charged with multiple offenses after being found with various drugs.

On June 1 around 4:00 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers saw a car in the 2500 block of Conklin Drive that had driven away from officers a few days prior.

As officers approached the car, the front passenger. later identified as Frederick Seaton, got out and ran away from the car, but was found a short distance away.

Seaton was found to have suspected crack cocaine in his possession and also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

The driver, Tavaris Williams, was arrested at the car and was found to have ammunition in his possession.

During the investigation, SCOPE officers found:

  • A loaded handgun
  • Suspected crack cocaine
  • Suspected ecstacy
  • A loaded extended magazine
  • Drug paraphernalia 
  • Cash

Seaton and Williams were both arrested and taken to the County Jail. 

Frederick Seaton, 41, Rockford

  • Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon
  • Obstructing Justice
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Outstanding Warrant

Tavaris Williams, 36, Rockford

  • Armed Habitual Criminal
  • Armed Violence
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 cts)
  • Possession w/ Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (2)
  • Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon

