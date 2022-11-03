Two Rockford men charged with multiple weapon offenses

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Around 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, Rockford Police detectives saw a car, reported stolen out of Chicago, in the area of Harrison and South Main.
Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the car.
Both occupants of the car ran away when the car broke down, but were found a short time later near Clifton Avenue and Cole Avenue.
Both people were arrested and taken to the County Jail.
During the investigation of the incident, detectives found two loaded handguns.
The Winnebago County State's Authority's Office authorized the following charges:
George Elie, 29. Rockford
Armed Habitual Criminal
Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon
Possession of a Stolen Firearm
Criminal Trespass to Vehicle
Resisting Arrest
Curtez Woods, 27, Rockford
Armed Habitual Criminal
Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon
Resisting Arrest
Various Traffic Offenses
If you have any information regarding these incidents or others, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).