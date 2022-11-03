 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two Rockford men charged with multiple weapon offenses

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Tape Generic.jpg

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Around 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, Rockford Police detectives saw a car, reported stolen out of Chicago, in the area of Harrison and South Main.

Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the car.

Both occupants of the car ran away when the car broke down, but were found a short time later near Clifton Avenue and Cole Avenue.

Both people were arrested and taken to the County Jail.

During the investigation of the incident, detectives found two loaded handguns.

The Winnebago County State's Authority's Office authorized the following charges:

George Elie, 29. Rockford

Armed Habitual Criminal

Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Criminal Trespass to Vehicle

Resisting Arrest

Curtez Woods, 27, Rockford

Armed Habitual Criminal

Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon

Resisting Arrest

Various Traffic Offenses

If you have any information regarding these incidents or others, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).