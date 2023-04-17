Two Rockford community groups receive grants for community violence reduction programs

ROCKFORD — The Office of Firearms Violence Prevention of the Illinois Department of Human Services recently administered grants to two local community groups: Get Connected and Comprehensive Community Solutions.
“We want to congratulate both of these organizations, who serve on our Grassroots Team,” says Jennifer Cacciapaglia, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention.
“Our Grassroots Team really helps to inform the work of this office and ensure that we are tackling real issues to support our youth and address violence.”
Get Connected received a Greater Illinois Reimagine Violence Prevention Services grant for $451,324.
The organization will use these funds to engage with people at the highest risk of firearm violence, through the deployment of street outreach, case management, and victim service advocates.
The Mayor's Office of Domestic and Community Violence is a partner in this project.
The work will create positive spaces for people most likely to hurt someone or be hurt by firearm violence, strengthen others affected by violence, and contribute to building a safer community for everyone.
“Collaboration through our Grassroots Team with the Mayor's Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention has provided the opportunity for two grassroots organizations with lived experience to share in services that contribute to the success of high-risk youth and families, who have been negatively impacted by victim trauma,” says Tretara Flowers, Director of Get Connected.
“Through this opportunity, we aim to strengthen the relationships within our community and agencies by providing services for us, by us! Doing this will contribute to impactful and positive results in the efforts of the reduction of gun violence.”
Comprehensive Community Solutions (CCS) was awarded a Greater Illinois Trauma Informed Behavioral Health Services grant for $318,806.
This grant will enable CCS to provide screening and assessment, trauma-informed psychoeducation, therapeutic services, and resource navigation services in the form of a case plan to all youth enrolled in CCS programs.
CCS also received an Illinois Reimagine Youth Intervention Services grant for $210,992.20.
This grant will allow CCS to expand its current ALPHA program, including serving youth on Saturdays and focusing on youth involved in the juvenile judicial system.
The funding will help to provide mentoring, life skills, and a safe place for youth to work together and develop skills of daily living, self-care, relationships, money management, and self-control.
“Both of these grants will fill a much-needed void of services that will allow youth the resources to heal internally, while they work on becoming assets to their community,” says William Chatman, CCS Executive Director. “It’s a win for the young person and a win for the broader community.”