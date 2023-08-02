Two Rockford brothers charged with multiple sex crimes involving children

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Two brothers have been arrested after facing multiple sex crime charges involving minors.

On Sunday, June 18, the Rockford Police Department was contacted to investigate a report of a sexual assault to a child under the age of 13.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Rockford resident David Cruz-Santos.

Two additional victims under the age of 13 at the time of the offense were also identified.

The victims and David Cruz-Santos were known to each other.

One of the victims also reported having been sexually assaulted by David Cruz-Santos' brother, Neptali Cruz-Santos, who was known to the victim.

Two additional victims were also identified.

The victims and Neptali Cruz-Santos were known to each other.

After arrest warrants were obtained, David was arrested on July 20 and Neptali was arrested on July 26.

Both men were taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:

David Cruz-Santos, 34, Rockford

Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault (4 counts)