Two pets saved from Rockford house fire Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two pets were rescued after a family discovered their Rockford home was on fire Saturday evening.
The Rockford Fire Department says crews were called to the 1600 block of Grant Ave. for a report of a house fire at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
The family living in the home was not there at the time, but heard smoke detectors going off from the outside when they returned. They found heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the house and called 911.
Firefighters say the fire was extinguished in a bedroom and crews were able to save two live hamsters from the blaze. No one was injured.
The Red Cross is assisting the family, who will be displaced from the home for an unknown amount of time. Damage from the fire is estimated at $30,000.
The Rockford Fire Department says they are still investigating the cause of the fire, but believe it to be accidental.