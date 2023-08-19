 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Peak heat index values of 100 to 107 degrees. Highest
heat indices across interior portions of Illinois.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Two people seriously injured in motorcycle-car crash in Winnebago

ROCKFORD — Blackhawk Fire Protection District responded to a motorcycle and car crash at Montague Rd and Meridian Rd. just before 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. 

Upon arrival crews found a motorcycle down with 2 people seriously injured.

Additional help was requested from Win-Bur-Sew Fire Protection District, Mercy Health, and Northwest Rescue Ambulance.

Both people on the motorcycle were taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. 

The SUV involved in the accident had a total of seven passengers, all were checked on scene and released with no injuries. 

The cause of the accident is still actively under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department.

Blackhawk/New Milford Fire Protection District says this is the second serious accident at this intersection in one week. 

They are urging drivers to remain aware and exercise extreme caution at all intersections.

