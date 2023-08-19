Two people seriously injured in motorcycle-car crash in Winnebago

ROCKFORD — Blackhawk Fire Protection District responded to a motorcycle and car crash at Montague Rd and Meridian Rd. just before 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Upon arrival crews found a motorcycle down with 2 people seriously injured.
Additional help was requested from Win-Bur-Sew Fire Protection District, Mercy Health, and Northwest Rescue Ambulance.
Both people on the motorcycle were taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The SUV involved in the accident had a total of seven passengers, all were checked on scene and released with no injuries.
The cause of the accident is still actively under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department.
Blackhawk/New Milford Fire Protection District says this is the second serious accident at this intersection in one week.
They are urging drivers to remain aware and exercise extreme caution at all intersections.